Kevin Nash Says He Had a Good Relationship With The Undertaker

Kevin Nash says that he always got along with The Undertaker in WWE. Nash and the Dead Man were in opposite backstage groups during their time in the company together; Nash was part of the infamous Kliq while Undertaker was in the Bone Street Krew. Nash recalled on the latest episode of Kliq This that the differences between the groups didn’t give him a bad relationship with Taker, as you can see in some highlights below:

On how he got along with Taker: “I always had a good relationship with Mark… I don’t think I caused much s**t. I think Mark had more of a problem with some of the other guys in my crew than me… They’d always say this. Like, when was time to go get pills. Like you know, we’d run out of pills. And they’d always go, ‘Kev. Go ask so-and-so for some gimmicks. They like you.'”

On Taker not being an abuser of pills: “No, I mean, f**k. You know, he had broken ribs and a f**king, that eye socket injury like back — he got beat to f**k. But I think he took pain pills because he was in pain. I don’t think he took him to [party].”

