Kevin Nash On John Cena’s Heel Turn Having An ‘Expiration Date’

On the latest episode of Kliq This, Kevin Nash talked about why John Cena’s heel turn wasn’t as good as Hulk Hogan’s and more. You can check out some highlights below:

On Stephanie Vaquer’s vs. Ivy Nile Match On WWE Raw: “I thought the girl’s match with [Vaquer]… she was in with Ivy Nile. She looked great. They had a great match. That was really well done.”

On why John Cena’s heel turn wasn’t as good as Hulk Hogan’s: “I’ve already stated that this Cena turn has an expiration date, so I think that changes a lot. When he stands and goes, ‘You have me for 27 more appearances, and then it’s over with.’ It doesn’t have the same ‘I’m going to make your lives miserable for f**king ever.’”

