Kevin Nash Says He Will Need Shoulder Surgery Soon

As previously reported, Kevin Nash announced that he had herniated discs in his back and it was limiting his ability to travel. In the latest Kliq This (via Fightful), Nash said that he also has an issue with his shoulder and believes he will need surgery to repair it.

He said: “It looks like I’m gonna get my shoulder operated on, on top of my [back]. Something popped in my shoulder training on Tuesday. Never stops man. One of them is my nerve is pinched, and it’s making my quad not fire. The other one is, when I wipe my ass, I scream. Something popped, and it’s weird because it doesn’t bleed out. It’s sore as fuck. It’s crunching. I heard something pop. Yeah [it’s in pain now].“