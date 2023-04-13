– During a recent edition of his Kliq This podcast, WWE Hall of Famer Kevin Nash shared his thoughts on WrestleMania 39: Night 1, and the wins for Kevin Owens, Sami Zayn, and Rhea Ripley. Kevin Nash said on Sami Zayn and Kevin Owens beating The Usos in the main event of WrestleMania 39: Night 1 (via WrestlingInc.com), “We’ve put Sami over and put KO over on the show numerous times, as you know. They just connect.”

Nash also had high praise for Rhea Ripley, who beat Charlotte Flair to win the SmackDown Women’s Title on Night 1, calling Ripley, “a f***ing once in a generation worker.” He added on Ripley, “Her sh*t looks [real],” Nash said. “To me, offense is offense, but it’s the sell, and not to die.” Nash continued that Ripley is even better than the late Chyna, saying, “She’s not Chyna. [Ripley is] much more talented.”