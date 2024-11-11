wrestling / News
Kevin Nash Provides Health Update
November 11, 2024 | Posted by
WWE Hall of Famer Kevin Nash previously had to pull out of two appearances last weekend.
He took to his podcast today to note that he will need shoulder surgery soon. The WWE Hall of Famer took to Twitter to clarify that while he will be getting surgery, his health is not an issue.
He wrote, “I sent a video of me apologizing for not traveling this past weekend. It’s due to an injury that will be repaired. Not a health issue. I’m in perfect health. I have a disc herniation at two levels. The procedure is same day and I’ll walk out to my vehicle. I’ll be 100% in 3 months.’
More Trending Stories
- Booker T On His Advice to Montez Ford Over Frustration With WWE Booking
- Jeff Jarrett Thinks Another Promotion Could Get A Big Saudi Arabia-Type Deal
- Allie Gives Update On The Blade’s Recovery From Back Fusion Surgery
- Chelsea Green, Jade Cargill, Carmella Top This Week’s WWE Superstar Instagram Photos