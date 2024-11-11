wrestling / News

Kevin Nash Provides Health Update

November 11, 2024 | Posted by Andrew Ravens
WWE Hall of Famer Kevin Nash previously had to pull out of two appearances last weekend.

He took to his podcast today to note that he will need shoulder surgery soon. The WWE Hall of Famer took to Twitter to clarify that while he will be getting surgery, his health is not an issue.

He wrote, “I sent a video of me apologizing  for not traveling this past weekend. It’s due to an injury that will be repaired. Not a health issue. I’m in perfect health. I have a disc herniation at two levels. The procedure is same day and I’ll walk out to my vehicle. I’ll be 100% in 3 months.’

