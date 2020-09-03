Kevin Nash Reveals He Tested Positive For COVID-19

As we reported yesterday, The Rock and his family revealed that they tested positive for COVID-19 but that they were on the other side of it and okay now. In a response to The Rock’s post on Twitter, Kevin Nash that he and his family also tested positive for the virus.

He wrote: “Welcome to the team. Very sorry you’re family is infected. I was tired for a while didn’t train for the 4th day. My wife still hasn’t got smell or tastes back. Son was asymptomatic. Pray you heal up quickly. Thank you for making people realize it’s real.”