The Rock Says He Tested Positive For COVID-19

The Rock has revealed that he and his family tested positive for COVID-19. The WWE alumnus and actor posted a video to Instagram where he said that he, his wife and his two youngest children all tested positive for the coronavirus.

You can see the full video below, in which he says:

“I can tell you that this has been one of the most challenging and difficult things we have ever had to endure as a family. And for me personally too, as well. And I’ve gone through some doozies in the past. I’ve been knocked about and gotten my ass kicked a little bit in the past with some challenges. But testing positive for COVID-19 is much different than overcoming nasty injuries, or being evicted, or even broke which I have been more than a few times.”

Rock goes on to say that it’s different because his priority is to protect his loved ones. He wishes it was only him who tested positive but it was the whole family which made it difficult for him. He continues,

“But I am happy to tell you guys that we as a family are good. We are on the other end of it, we are on the other side. We are no longer contagious and we are — thank God — we are healthy.”

He says that they contracted the virus from family friends who didn’t know that they had COVID, and noted that he feels lucky because some of his best friends have lost loved ones to the disease. He adds that the family isolated themselves and that his girls were mostly okay with only a few symptoms, but he and his wife had a rough go of it.

He goes on to share a few takeaways he’s had to help families, including how to stay safe and have friends and family get tested if you want to have them over to your house. He adds that his friends who passed it on have been heavily disciplined in how they tried to stay safe but still managed to contract the virus. He also notes that committing to wellness and health to boost their immune system helped them deal with the virus. He also advises people to wear their masks every day.