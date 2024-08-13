Kevin Nash Says He Did Documentary Work For WWE While In Town For SummerSlam

Kevin Nash recently talked about a wide range of topics on his Kliq This podcast, including his time in Cleveland when he attended WWE SummerSlam (per Fightful). Here are the highlights:

On filming for documentaries: “I did a couple hours of documentary work on Friday night. No, you don’t get flown in and get to [just watch from] the suite. You’re up there doing work for 23 different A&E things that are in the mix. I’m glad that they called me, I was more than happy to go, I had a great time with the production crew. We went over my entire career and I got to talk about my career, they were taping it. I guess mine was severely different than everybody else’s.”

On how it was different: “That I don’t give a fuck. When we were talking about my career, it came across more like stand up then it did actual [stories].”

On not play a character like he did in Who Killed WCW: “No no, way more me. I was playing a character on the WCW thing. This is me. This is just me.”