– On the latest edition of Kliq This, WWE Hall of Famer Kevin Nash complained that WWE needs to stop Braun Strowman doing the spot where he runs around the ring mowing guys over while Bron Breakker does something similar.

Nash said on the spot (via WrestlingInc.com), “I tell you one thing they have to stop doing is they have to stop doing the spot where Braun Strowman runs around the ring and mows over people. You can’t have that and Bron’s doing the same thing when one of them’s f*****g a 4.1 40 guy.”

At WWE Money in the Bank earlier this month, Bron Breakker failed to beat Sami Zayn in his bid to win the Intercontinental Championship. Zayn won the match via pinfall to retain the title.