Kevin Nash Thanks WWE For Delivering At WrestleMania 36
– Kevin Nash had a smile on his face while watching WrestleMania 36. The former WWF and WCW Champion took to social media to thank Stephanie McMahon and WWE for delivering at WrestleMania 36 during these trying times.
He wrote, “The company is called World Wrestling Entertainment. I was entertained. @StephMcMahon said we’re bringing this to you to take you away from where we are. I was immersed and not watching the news. Thank you
@WWE for going beyond what every other product has. Delivered!!!”
Nash was set to be inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame for a second time last week as part of the New World Order. It is unknown when the 2020 WWE Hall of Fame ceremony will take place.
— Kevin Nash (@RealKevinNash) April 6, 2020
