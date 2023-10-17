– On the latest edition of Kliq This, WWE Hall of Famer Kevin Nash discussed WWE legend The Undertaker appearing on last week’s NXT. He also spoke on a clip that was posted on Instagram showing The Undertaker reunite with Shawn Michaels in his office ahead of his NXT appearance. Below are some highlights (via WrestlingInc.com):

Nash on The Undertaker reuniting with Michaels: “I saw a great [post] on Instagram. They had a clip where Undertaker walks in “HBK’s” office, and [Michaels goes], ‘Whoa, Undertaker!’ Taker goes, ‘Just want to tell you, man, I got my gear in the trunk.’ That was an Old Man Louie-type deal … And Shawn says, ‘Ah, you won’t need your gear.’ And Taker says, ‘What, [have] you seen my last match?’ [Nash laughs].”

On how much he loved the clip: “See, people think that Taker was always this solemn [character]. It’s like, ‘No, man. That’s Mark [Calaway], man.’ … We were always blessed to see that, but it was nice to see it. Like, when I saw it today, I popped. You know, I just f*****g popped because he’s got some really, really dry good sense of humor.”

You can view that clip that Nash is referring to below: