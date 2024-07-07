Kevin Nash Thinks Turner Executives Were Intent on Killing WCW

– During a recent edition of his Kliq This podcast, WWE Hall of Famer Kevin Nash spoke about the death of the now-defunct WCW, which was recently documented on VICE TV’s Who Killed WCW? docuseries. Nash was one of the featured talents interviewed for the show. Nash believes that Turner executives were going to find a way to get rid of WCW one way or the other. Below are some highlights (via WrestlingInc.com):

On no one wanting to take the blame for the death of WCW: “Because nobody wants to take the blame for anything, I’ll take the blame for everything. Fact 1 is Turner has been convinced by the other tower [Turner executives], at the point his tower, his executives have convinced him that if this thing doesn’t show profit it’s got to be gone.”

Kevin Nash on Turner executives cutting WCW’s budget after their ratings dropped: “Then you go to Eric’s [Bischoff] meeting, which he told me … when he came out of that meeting, I saw him in his office and that’s when he said that he was just, ‘You’re not going to believe this, they’re cutting our budget and they’re going to put a standards and practice guy in the booking room.’ They [Turner executives] were going to kill this one way or another.”