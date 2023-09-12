Kevin Nash Gives Update On Cody Hall

Kevin Nash gave an update on Scott Hall’s son Cody on his latest podcast. Cody Hall suffered a neck injury back in 2016, and Nash talked about staying in touch with Scott Hall’s kids on Kliq This. You can see some highlights below, per Wrestling Inc:

On Cody’s recovery and rehab: “I just talked to … not so much Cassie, but Cody and I [talked]. Cody … there was a job that opened up in Atlanta, and I wanted to see if … I told him to get down there. I know the general manager, so I hope that worked out for him. But yeah, we stay in touch. Cody went to an A.A. meeting this past week. And I was really proud of him. He’s taken on personal responsibility for his life, and … you know … he’s in a really tough situation.

On Cody’s injury: “He’s 6’10”. If he wouldn’t have caught one of those young bucks that broke his neck over in Japan, if he just ole’d and let the guy bounce off the concrete, he’d probably be in the business somewhere, working. Instead, he got his neck broke over in Japan, and along with that, a lot of dreams got shattered. It just … when you lose your dad, it’s just f****d. And I think he and I are kind of the same. I think that maybe, I’m like the only person that misses his dad as much as he does.”