Kevin Nash On Why He Loved Working With Bret Hart, Recalls Facing Paul Orndorff

On the latest episode of Kliq THIS, Kevin Nash talked about who he enjoyed wrestling in his career, leading to the WWE Hall of Famer recalling matches with Bret Hart, Curt Henning, and Paul Orndorff. You can check out some highlights below:

On working with Bret Hart: “I’ve said it a million times, Brett was one of my favorites. Every time we touched it was magic. He always called himself the excellence of execution. But The thing is, like when you went out there with him, he didn’t expect anything less. I mean you and you had to give it.

On shenanigans while wrestling Curt Henning: “If he didn’t feel like dicking around all night then then it was like it was just a f**king shit show. No, just f**king just, you know, he’d f**king around. You know, call something, something on the run that wasn’t even a fucking real move. Owen [Hart] would f**king punch in his stomach and sent you off and went flying. Backbreaker, flying back.”

On getting to wrestle Paul Orndorff in WCW: “I got a chance to work a little bit with Paul here and there when he came back at WCW. Yeah, he was still working. But he was hurt, that’s when. He’s still fucking. Knuckled fucking Vader in his fucking shower shoes.”

