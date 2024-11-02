Kevin Owens Attacks Randy Orton After Main Event Of WWE SmackDown

Kevin Owens pounced on Randy Orton after he and Cody Rhodes picked up a win on in the main event of WWE Smackdown. Owens, who is set to face Orton at WWE Crown Jewel, ambushed Orton after he and Rhodes defeated Gunther and Ludwig Kaiser in the final match of Friday’s show.

Owens laid into Orton with a chair and when Rhodes looked Owens’ way, Gunther put him in a sleeper to take him out as the show went off the air.

Rhodes will battle Gunther at Crown Jewel to determine the first men’s Crown Jewel Championship.