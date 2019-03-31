Kevin Owens May Be Added to WrestleMania Match

– A new report suggests that Kevin Owens may be added to one of the existing WrestleMania 35 matches. Take this with however much salt you feel appropriate, but WrestlingNews.co reports that a source in WWE has indicated that Owens will be part of WrestleMania, with the site theorizing that Owens’ segment featuring Randy Orton and AJ Styles on this week’s Smackdown may be the catalyst.

Owens will be hosting a Kevin Owens Show segment on Tuesday’s episode featuring Orton and Styles, who are set to compete at WrestleMania. The thought is that Owens will somehow end up integrated into the Orton vs. Styles match through that segment.

Again, this is all still rumor and in no way confirmed. But Owens is not among the names confirmed for the Andrew the Giant Battle Royal and unless he’s John Cena’s mythical opponent, there isn’t another obvious way to include him on the show.