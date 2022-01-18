Kevin Owens on His WWE Tag Team Title Goal, His WrestleMania Match Against Sami Zayn

– Speaking to Give Me Sport, WWE Superstar Kevin Owens spoke about wanting to win a WWE tag team title with either Sami Zayn or Finn Balor. Below are some highlights:

Kevin Owens on wanting a tag title victory: “I’d love to be tag team champion just to add that notch to my belt. If it was going to be with anybody, it should be with Sami Zayn, but I think Finn Balor would be a great partner for me, too. Beyond that, I really don’t know who I could pick. It doesn’t feel like anybody else would necessarily feel right other than either of those two. I think we could tell some great stories.”

Owens on his WrestleMania match against Sami Zayn: “Not many people can say they’ve had a singles match at WrestleMania, especially these days as it’s getting more and more rare. So, to do it with Sami after all the history we have, it’s incredible to look back on and I think people loved the match. I loved that match, for sure.”