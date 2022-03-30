Kevin Owens On Why He Re-Signed With WWE, His Favorite WWE Moment

Kevin Owens recently explained a big reason why he re-signed with WWE when his contract came up last December. Owens appeared on ESPN MMA to hype WrestleMania 38, and you can see a couple of highlights below, per Wrestling Inc:

On his decision to stay with WWE: “A big part of it, honestly, was that Vince McMahon made it pretty clear to me that he wanted me to stay. And, you know, I’ve been in WWE for seven years at this point. You know, I have a lot of friends everywhere else in wrestling, but there is a whole side of WWE that people don’t get to see, whether it’s the production crew, you know, the camera people, the stage manager, the creative team, all these people.

“They’re all very special people and you know, they’re a part of my family. My extended family now. My professional family, if you want to call it that. So that, those were all factors that, that, that led to me, you know, staying put, because Vince made it clear he wanted me to stay. It feels like my home and all those other people there that, you know, if I wasn’t there, I wouldn’t get to see anymore and that was just like, you know, it just seemed like the right move. That’s really all there is to it.”

On his favorite WWE moment to date: “The one that always comes back to me is my first match in NXT. And it’s funny when I say that because people would expect, ‘oh, it’s got to be one of the WrestleManias or when you won the, you know, the Universal Title.’ All those moments are incredible but my first match at NXT was my first match in WWE as far as I’m concerned and that was a culmination of, at that point, 15 years of dreaming and working toward that.

“So that moment, you know, is etched in my memory forever and it’s probably always going to be at the top. Like when people ask me, ‘what’s your one memory in WWE that you’ll cherish the most?’ That first night in NXT was just so incredibly special.”