Kevin Owens On Being Drafted To Raw, Potentially Challenging For WWE Title

Kevin Owens was recently interviewed by Planeta Wrestling, and he discussed a variety of topics, including potentially challenging for the WWE title on Raw, being drafted to Raw, and much more. Here are some of the highlights (via Wrestling Inc.):

Kevin Owens on potentially challenging for the WWE title on Raw: “I really don’t know. Obviously, being WWE Champion is something everybody wants to be so if I get an opportunity at it, it would be hard to turn it down. But, you know, one thing at a time. I just started on Raw again recently, so I am not in a rush.”

On being drafted to Raw: “I mean, I’ve been on Raw many times before. I actually change rosters every year it seems, so I wouldn’t say it’s a new life, but it’s a new start in a way, a fresh start, and that’s always good.”

On WWE returning to live touring: “I mean, everything is pretty much the same from when we used to come before the pandemic. The fans are really enthusiastic and really happy to be here, so are the wrestlers. So I think it’s just right back to regular business, which is great. Obviously, for a little while we didn’t know how the world would change, right? I think everybody was stuck in the same boat. But from the second we came back in September and showed up in the U.K. and saw how excited everybody was, we knew that things were just back to the way it should be.”