– Ahead of tonight’s WWE Crown Jewel, Kevin Owens spoke to Cathy Kelly during the WWE Countdown to Crown Jewel. He claimed that Randy Orton or Cody Rhodes paid someone off to cause him to get into an accident in a dune buggy earlier this week. He also said that Orton is at fault for what happens tonight. Below are some highlights and the clip:

On getting into an accident in a dune buggy because of Randy Orton or Cody Rhodes: “We got here in Saudi Arabia, and we were told by WWE, ‘Hey, we have some great activities lined up in the middle of the desert for you guys. Go out and enjoy yourselves.’ Right? And what happened? We got into a dune buggy, and what happened? We flipped. We rolled over several times. How many was it? Three, four, five times? Yeah. We were in a car accident two days ago, and you know why? Because I have no doubt that driver was paid off by Randy Orton or Cody Rhodes to make that happen because everyone is against me.”

On everyone being against him: “Did you know that? Do you realize that? Everyone’s against me. Ever since I attacked the little golden boy, Cody Rhodes, ‘Oh No! You can’t touch Cody! Not Cody!’ But I did and he deserved it! None of this is my fault! So tonight, they’re making me do something I don’t wanna do, making me fight my friend Randy Orton! I loved Randy Orton! And tonight…tonight, I’m going to make Randy Orton way worse than we felt when we got out of that dune buggy. You were collateral damage. I’m so sorry. But I’m gonna make it right tonight. And Randy, remember, what happens tonight is your fault. It’s your fault.”

Kevin Owens faces Randy Orton in a one-on-one match later today at WWE Crown Jewel 2024. The event will be held in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia and will be broadcast live on Peacock.