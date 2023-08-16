Kevin Sullivan Thinks Ryback Would Get a Fresh Start in AEW

– During the latest edition of Tuesday with The Taskmaster, former WCW wrestler and booker Kevin Sullivan pitched the idea for AEW to sign former WWE Superstar Ryback, stating that the former Intercontinental Champion deserves a second chance in wrestling. Sullivan said on Ryback (via WrestlingInc.com), “I think that if he came back, he’d have a better chance coming back to AEW — fresh start, fresh thought, no sins. If he really apologized, from the heart, everybody deserves a second chance.”

Ryback departed from WWE in 2016. The former wrestler has been largely absent from wrestling over the last several years. He has not wrestled since August 2018.