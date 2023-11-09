Kevin Von Erich On His Initial Concerns About The Iron Claw, Reaction To Seeing the Film

Kevin Von Erich had some concerns at first around The Iron Claw, and he recently talked about how director Sean Durkin eased those worries. Von Erich spoke with Busted Open Radio earlier this week about the movie, which had its world premiere last night in Dallas. You can see some highlights below, per Wrestling Inc:

On his initial concerns about the film: “I talked to the director … I loved my dad and my brothers loved my dad too, so I was kind of worried about it. I know when you look on YouTube and see some of the things wrestlers are saying that are not accurate, I was thinking where are they getting all this information from? He told me that ‘everything that was in the movie was either something I heard you say or read that you said.’ I think it’s really gonna be a good thing and I’m hoping that people from this movie, people are going to take the fact that life is hard, but we’re men and we have to be hard … I’m not the only one, a lot of people have lived tough lives.”

On his reaction to seeing the film: “It’s something different, I’ll tell you that … it’s strange. To look up there and see someone looking like me, dressed like me and going through the same situations I went through, it’s kind of surreal. They came out to San Antonio and played it for the family, but I’ve had a lot of concussions and my ears ring and I missed a lot of the audio. I’m gonna watch it again tonight and they’re gonna turn it up a little louder for me. The movie is awesome and I really think this people did a great job.”