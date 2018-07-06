Kevin’s Random Reviews: NXT TakeOver: The End  

NXT TakeOver: The End

June 8th, 2016 | Full Sail University in Winter Park, Florida



I remember hearing weird rumors that this would be the last TakeOver ever, due to the name. Obviously, that didn’t happen. Instead, it worked as kind of the end of an era, with it marking the final TakeOver appearance of a few people, while moving things into the next era for some others. This was the 10th TakeOver.

The opening video package focused on the early days of NXT in Full Sail. Stars like Seth Rollins, Paige and the Wyatt Family, were showcased. It shifted to people like Sami Zayn, Sasha Banks, Neville and Kevin Owens. The last clips were of Bayley and Finn Balor’s title reigns ending. “TakeOver: The End of the Beginning.”

Tom Phillips and Corey Graves were on commentary.

Andrade “Cien” Almas vs. Tye Dillinger

It was the debut of Almas. His pop was significantly less than that of Tye. Tye won the opening exchange and taunted for the crowd. They both showcased their quickness, leading to Almas doing his “tranquilo” spot on the ropes. Commentary noted his past an IWGP Intercontinental Champion. Almost got to show off a sweet moonsault, before eating a superkick while doing a headstand in the corner. Tye got in a few more spots, allowing Almas to show off some resiliency. Almas escaped the Tye Breaker and won with a double knee strike in the corner in 5:21. This served its purpose. Almas got to look fine in his debut, while Tye did just enough to show that he was a force. [**¾]

Nia Jax was shown warming up backstage.

NXT Tag Team Championship: American Alpha [c] vs. The Revival

At TakeOver: Dallas, American Alpha dethroned the Revival and this was the rematch. Coming into this, the Revival admitted they tried to wrestle with AA last time, so their goal was to fight them, which was more their style. The Revival attempted it, yet AA always had their number. They won a slugfest, then put the challengers in stereo ankle locks. Even when the Revival’s typical tactics seemed to work, AA had an answer. The fans ate up everything they did. The Revival finally got in control and isolated Chad Gable. As usual, their heat segment was expertly crafted. Jordan got the hot tag to do his thing. THE STRAPS CAME DOWN! The closing stretch was a thing of beauty. They utilized near falls and close calls to perfection. Gable countered a powerbomb/clothesline combo with a huge belly to belly for two. Dawson interrupted Grand Amplitude to set up the Shatter Machine, giving them the titles for a second time at 15:51. The NXT tag division shined in 2016. This was all kinds of excellent. The Revival were flawless tag heels, while AA were great as the fiery babyfaces. An invested crowd and surprise finish were added bonuses. Great, good old fashioned tag wrestling. [****¼]

The Revival left in celebration. As American Alpha regrouped in the ring, they were jumped by the debuting Authors of Pain. They dismantled the former champions. Paul Ellering appeared on stage and the crowd didn’t fully understand it. Nobody knew how to react to it, as it was the rare debut in NXT of unknowns. They’d go on to become an incredible tag team in 2017.

Backstage, Asuka worked out and Bayley came up to her to wish her good luck.

Austin Aries vs. Shinsuke Nakamura

Not exactly a dream match, but one I was certainly excited for. Aries had his ribs taped, though no explanation was given. The early portions had a bit of gamesmanship. They’d try to one up each other, making for an interesting battle without going into their big offense. Aries got in the driver’s seat and wore down Nakamura. This became a trope of Nakamura matches in NXT. They lost a lot of what made his match with Zayn so much fun. He was constantly in peril and his comebacks lacked something. His first sustained rally got cut short as Aries continued to have the upper hand. Aries countered Kinshasa and locked in Last Chancery, but Nakamura reached the ropes to break it. Aries hit a crazy apron DVD, but missed the Heat Seeking Missile. He crashed into the guardrail, opening the door for Nakamura. He finished a closing flurry with Kinshasa to win in 17:03. Not a MOTY candidate like Nakamura’s debut, but a well crafted outing. The highlight was Aries throughout. [***½]

NXT Women’s Championship: Asuka [c] vs. Nia Jax

Undefeated streak against undefeated streak. Neither woman backed down from the other. Asuka came with a series of strikes and kicks, while Nia used her power to throw the champion around. It was the first time that Asuka looked vulnerable. She was beaten, worn down and even bent across the ring post. Asuka pulled out several submissions, but Nia was too strong. It prevented Asuka from fully locking in a knee bar and an armbar. Asuka started in with some kicks that backed Nia to the corner. Nia fell to a knee and let out a roar, so Asuka shut her up with a kick to the head. She added another and retained after 9:10. A different kind of Asuka match. It felt like a real struggle for the champion, which was a situation she wasn’t used to. Nia was very good in the dominant role, while Asuka’s comeback made sense. Solid work, though their match in Osaka later in the year was better. [***¼]

A William Regal interview from earlier in the day was shown. Bobby Roode casually walked by in the background and entered a room. Regal followed him in, setting up Roode’s eventual debut.

NXT Championship Steel Cage Match: Samoa Joe [c] vs. Finn Balor

NXT’s first ever Steel Cage match. Joe ended Balor’s record 292 day reign on a live event a little over a month prior. Finn opted for black and white “Demon” paint here. For two guys who hate each other, this got off to a pedestrian start. Both men tried escaping over the top, which I didn’t like. I get that the title is important, but I expected more violence from this feud. Joe picked up the aggression with his facewash kicks. Balor trapped Joe in between the ropes and cage, and climbed on top of him to escape. He kicked Joe, but Joe hit the rope on his way down and caused Finn to crotch himself. Nice little spot. They traded stuff from there, with Balor kicking out of a Muscle Buster. I don’t think that had happened to anyone else yet. Joe also kicked out of the Coup de Grace to even things out. Balor escaped the Coquina Clutch and tried escaping over the top. Joe cut him off and hit an avalanche Muscle Buster to retain in 16:08. I fully expected Joe to win by escape, to keep the “Demon” from getting pinned. This was largely fine, just unspectacular. I can’t remember the last time a straight up Steel Cage match in WWE was great. [***¼]