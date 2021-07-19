Kevin’s WWE Money In The Bank 2021 Review  

WWE Money in the Bank 2021

July 18th, 2021 | Dickies Arena in Forth Worth, Texas



It’s great to have legitimate crowd again!

WWE Smackdown Tag Team Championship: Dominik & Rey Mysterio [c] vs. The Usos

Their matches on Smackdown were solid but this was their chance to do something more. The Usos held serve early, isolating Rey and then catching a leaping Dominik and tossing him into the guardrail. Dominik ended up playing the face in peril for a while and The Usos are just so good. They make everything they do really entertaining and engaging. Rey got the hot tag but was stopped with a superkick and popup Samoan Drop. Dominik was taken out and Jey hit the Uso Splash but only got two in a near fall that the fans couldn’t believe. I really don’t like doing finisher kick outs, especially in lower card matches. The finish saw Jey sacrifice himself and take the 619 for Jimmy, then help apply pressure on a Jimmy pin that made them champions after 11:24. A really good way to start the show. Other than the finisher kick out, this ruled. [***¼]

Women’s Money in the Bank: Alexa Bliss vs. Asuka vs. Liv Morgan vs. Naomi vs. Natalya vs. Nikki ASH vs. Tamina vs. Zelina Vega

Alexa got a huge pop for being back in ring gear. Liv got the biggest reaction though. This got off to a really awkward start, with contrived spots and odd ladders set up. Liv and Natalya had a ladder tug of war for like two minutes and it went nowhere. Alexa voodoo controlling Zelina was shrugged off as super normal by commentary. Thankfully, this started to pick up a bit with highlights like a triple powerbomb and Naomi’s split leg drop onto a ladder. There was a small moment that I loved where Liv just pulled Zelina off the ladder. It felt like desperation more than just doing a move because a spot opened up. Everyone teamed up to bury Alexa under a pile of ladders and Liv came close to winning but Tamina ruined it like she does everything. We got the expected spot where everyone was atop the ladder trying to win and that’s when Nikki hilariously just climbed over them and stole the briefcase in 15:47. I just couldn’t get into that. There were far too many contrived spots that looked awkward, too much Tamina, and a lot of it was flat. It had good points and a creative finish, though. [**¾]

WWE Raw Tag Team Championship: AJ Styles and Omos [c] vs. The Viking Raiders

Good pop for AJ but I’m more interested in Omos. He dominated to start and then helped AJ with a dope spot where he launched him outside into a rana on Erik. AJ bumped like a wild man whenever it was time for the Raiders to get in offense, doing what he could to make them look good. Then, Omos could come in and hit big man stuff. It’s a soldi formula. His other impressive move was a huge press slam on Ivar that got two. AJ ate the Viking Experience but Omos shoved Erik into them to break up the pin. Omos came in soon after and won with his finisher in 12:56. That was better than expected. AJ bumped a lot, the Viking Raiders looked impressive, and Omos is a fun big man so far. [***¼]

WWE Championship: Bobby Lashley [c] vs. Kofi Kingston

MVP held Kofi’s leg at the bell, giving Lashley a slight edge. From there, the champion dominated Kofi and drove him into the ring post. Unfortunately, that ended up being the case for the entire match as Lashley just wrecked Kofi. He beat him from pillar to post and Kofi couldn’t really put up a fight. Lashley made him pass out in the Hurt Lock and the referee called for the bell to end this squash in 7:38. Effective but kind of dull as a match. As a booking decision, it’s great until you realize it’s likely to set up Lashley/Goldberg. [**½]

WWE Raw Women’s Championship: Rhea Ripley [c] vs. Charlotte Flair

This feud has been putrid. Anyway, in the opening minute, Charlotte flipped off the crowd and the screen went blank for it. The crowd didn’t care much for this and only wanted Becky Lynch, hurting the match instantly. They finally got into this when Rhea hit a strange looking and convoluted move because it was impressive physically, as it ended with her hoisting Charlotte up for a suplex. Charlotte countering Riptide into a DDT was the kind of near fall that I dig. Charlotte also hit a huge Natural Selection off the top, which looked better than the weak one she normally uses. Charlotte kicked the steel steps into Rhea’s leg and used the Figure Eight to win back the title in 16:48. They worked hard to get the crowd into it and delivered something that was damn near great. I really liked most of the story here though again, the finisher kick out is played out. [***¾]

Men’s Money In The Bank: Big E vs. Drew McIntyre vs. John Morrison vs. Kevin Owens vs. Ricochet vs. Riddle vs. Seth Rollins vs. Shinsuke Nakamura

I had to go back and watch this since the Peacock feed went out and while it came back for most people, mine was still acting up. If I never hear WWE say “drip” again, it’ll still be too soon. This got off to a great start, with bodies flying everywhere and a short showdown between Big E and Drew McIntyre. The crowd chanted “Johnny Drip Drip,” so maybe we should go back to the Thunderdome. I kid. I liked some of the smaller angles throughout this, like Morrison and Rollins partnering up against Owens and Ricochet. Dumb fans chanted “We want tables” in a ladder match. It’s up there with “What” and “CM Punk” as my least favorite chants. Owens continued to take wild bumps, including the double suplex onto the ladder. Drew had a great run in the middle with Claymores, a sick slam on Ricochet, and a dive outside, only to get stopped by Jinder Mahal’s henchmen. Ricochet got the highlight of the match, turning the ladder being knocked over into a sweet springboard dive. We got a wild finish with guys hitting finishers, Morrison using the drip stick, and more. After Seth powerbombed Owens through a ladder, Big E took him out with a Big Ending off the ladder before pulling down the briefcase in 18:13. Fantastic match that ranks among the best Money in the Banks ever. That pop for Big E’s win was surreal and well-earned. This was creative, exciting, and peaked at the right moment. [****½]

WWE Universal Championship: Roman Reigns [c] vs. Edge

There was a big fight feel here and this felt special. Both of them nailed everything little thing including the mannerisms even before the bell. Though they started with a relatively even back and forth, Roman took control and started wearing Edge down with his usual power-based offense. He did his trash talking in between though it wasn’t a clear with a live crowd to drown him out. Every Edge rally was snuffed out by Roman delivering a big strike or move. Edge countered the Superman punch into a backslide that sent this into next gear. He started his rally with his signature moves but none were enough to keep the champion down. Edge slapped on the crossface that nearly beat Roman at WrestleMania and Roman started to power out but couldn’t. Instead, he had to get to the ropes to survive. He responded with the Guillotine but Edge sent them outside to break it. After Roman went through the guardrail on a spear, Edge stopped the countout and Speared Roman through the other guardrail. A ref bump led to Roman bringing in the broken piece of a chair, which Edge turned around and used on him for the Crossface. The Usos were cut off by the Mysterios, only for Seth Rollins to show up and superkick Edge, breaking the hold. Edge still hit a Spear but the referees stupidly weren’t around so it gave Roman time to kick out. Another Seth appearance distracted Edge enough to fall to a Spear in about 33:13 but my feed cut out at one point so the time might not be right. Another fantastic bit of work from Roman Reigns, who remains the best in the world right now. Edge was also great. [****¼]

Post-match, Seth jumped Edge in the midst of 35 camera cuts in 15 or so seconds. He had a staredown with Roman Reigns until Edge attacked Seth back and fought him through the crowd. Roman got a microphone and wanted the world to acknowledge him. THEN JOHN CENA CAME OUT! The ovation was among the biggest ever. He didn’t do anything but pose but it looks like we’re getting Cena/Reigns at SummerSlam.