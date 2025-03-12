wrestling / News
Kid Kash Is Coming Out of Retirement, Now Taking Bookings
In a post on Twitter, Kid Kash announced that he is coming out of retirement after spending years rehabbing his body. He originally retired back in 2017 after a career that included runs in ECW, TNA and WWE.
He wrote: “I retired in 2017 do to Mounting injuries and reoccurring fast injuries that at that point just needed to treated, healed, and rehabbed. Over the years I’ve had the replacement surgeries and rehabbed that my body desperately needed. I’m announcing that I am now accepting Bookings.”
Even after retiring, Kash made sporadic appears in the ring, most recently last year.
