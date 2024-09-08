wrestling / News
Kid Lykos Set For RevPro 2024 British J Cup Tournament
September 8, 2024 | Posted by
Kid Lykos is set to be a competitor in the RevPro 2024 British J Cup tournament. RevPro announced on Sunday that Lykos will be part of this year’s tournament, which takes place on September 28th in Stevenage England.
Previously announced for the tournament are Barbaro Cavernario, Cameron Khai, Lio Rush, and Robbie X.
Entrant #5 for Saturday September 28th's British J Cup is KID LYKOS
🎟️https://t.co/dk9Mt5cyFn pic.twitter.com/0gAoyRuAtW
— Revolution Pro (@RevProUK) September 8, 2024
