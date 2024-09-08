wrestling / News

Kid Lykos Set For RevPro 2024 British J Cup Tournament

September 8, 2024 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Kid Lykos British J Cup Image Credit: RevPro

Kid Lykos is set to be a competitor in the RevPro 2024 British J Cup tournament. RevPro announced on Sunday that Lykos will be part of this year’s tournament, which takes place on September 28th in Stevenage England.

Previously announced for the tournament are Barbaro Cavernario, Cameron Khai, Lio Rush, and Robbie X.

