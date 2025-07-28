Kiera Hogan To Appear In Reality Series Joseline’s Cabaret

AEW and ROH-contracted star Kiera Hogan will be part of season six of the reality series Joseline’s Cabaret. As noted on social meida, Hogan appears in the trailer for the upcoming sixth season, which airs on the Zeus Network. Hogan can be seen stepping up to and charging one of the other cast members in the middle of an altercation.

The new season of the reality series premieres on August 3rd. You can also see the full trailer of the series, as shared by Hogan on Instagram, below.

The series chronicles the day-to-day life of singer and reality star Joseline Hernandez as she launches her own cabaret show in Miami, as well as that of her dancers.

Hogan has not competed on AEW or ROH TV since April of 2024.