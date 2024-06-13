Kiera Hogan Reportedly Out of Action Due To Shoulder Injury

ASE Wrestling has announced that Kiera Hogan will miss their event on June 22 as she has not been cleared to wrestle. Hogan is currently dealing with a shoulder injury. She was set to team up with Tasha Steelz against the King Bees at ASE 4.

🚨 ASÉ 4 ANNOUNCEMENT 🚨 Today we have unfortunate news.

Kiera Hogan of “Fire N’ Flava” has received a shoulder injury and will sadly not be be cleared to compete at ASÉ 4 in the original advertised tag team match of the King Bees vs Fire N’ Flava.

We will update you will a… pic.twitter.com/9CDe52u6K0

