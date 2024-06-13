wrestling / News

Kiera Hogan Reportedly Out of Action Due To Shoulder Injury

June 13, 2024 | Posted by Joseph Lee
Kiera Hogan AEW Image Credit: AEW

ASE Wrestling has announced that Kiera Hogan will miss their event on June 22 as she has not been cleared to wrestle. Hogan is currently dealing with a shoulder injury. She was set to team up with Tasha Steelz against the King Bees at ASE 4.

