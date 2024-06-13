wrestling / News
Kiera Hogan Reportedly Out of Action Due To Shoulder Injury
June 13, 2024 | Posted by
ASE Wrestling has announced that Kiera Hogan will miss their event on June 22 as she has not been cleared to wrestle. Hogan is currently dealing with a shoulder injury. She was set to team up with Tasha Steelz against the King Bees at ASE 4.
🚨 ASÉ 4 ANNOUNCEMENT 🚨 Today we have unfortunate news.
Kiera Hogan of “Fire N’ Flava” has received a shoulder injury and will sadly not be be cleared to compete at ASÉ 4 in the original advertised tag team match of the King Bees vs Fire N’ Flava.
We will update you will a… pic.twitter.com/9CDe52u6K0
— ASÉ (@ASEWrestling) June 13, 2024
