Various News: Killer Kelly Makes wXw Return, MLW Holiday Bash Online, AEW Collision Highlights
December 24, 2023
– Killer Kelly made her wXw return this weekend at the promotion’s 23rd anniversary event. She interfered on behalf of Masha Slamovich in the main event against Robert Dreissker. It was a unification match for the wXw Unified World Wrestling Title and wXw Women’s World Title. Dreissker ended up winning the match, however.
Say what?#wXwAnniversary
📸 @BeautyInCombat pic.twitter.com/0QKswiEY7z
— wXw Germany (@wXwGermany) December 23, 2023
Surprise, @wXwGermany.
Did you think the first ever wXw Women’s Champion would miss this? pic.twitter.com/5ATHSwTeLz
— 𝐊𝐈𝐋𝐋𝐄𝐑 𝐊𝐄𝐋𝐋𝐘 (@Kelly_WP) December 24, 2023
– MLW Holiday Rush is now available to stream online.
– Here are highlights from last night’s AEW Collision: