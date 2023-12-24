Various News: Killer Kelly Makes wXw Return, MLW Holiday Bash Online, AEW Collision Highlights

– Killer Kelly made her wXw return this weekend at the promotion’s 23rd anniversary event. She interfered on behalf of Masha Slamovich in the main event against Robert Dreissker. It was a unification match for the wXw Unified World Wrestling Title and wXw Women’s World Title. Dreissker ended up winning the match, however.

Surprise, @wXwGermany. Did you think the first ever wXw Women’s Champion would miss this? pic.twitter.com/5ATHSwTeLz — 𝐊𝐈𝐋𝐋𝐄𝐑 𝐊𝐄𝐋𝐋𝐘 (@Kelly_WP) December 24, 2023

– MLW Holiday Rush is now available to stream online.

– Here are highlights from last night’s AEW Collision: