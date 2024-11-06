Killer Kelly & Myron Reed Announce Birth Of Daughter Ruby

Killer Kelly and Myron Reed have welcomed their daughter into the world. Kelly and Reed posted to Twitter on Wednesday morning to announce that their daughter Ruby was born.

Kelly noted that Ruby was originally due on Halloween, writing:

“Spooky baby’s official debut She decided that Halloween wasn’t good enough for her, so she took some extra few days to come out and make November 6th HER day Everyone, say hello to Ruby”

Reed wrote in his retweet of Kelly’s post:

“My heart is so full”

On behalf of 411, congratulations to the couple!