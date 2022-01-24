Killer Kross Recalls Being Concerned About Character Direction Prior To WWE Main Roster Debut

In a recent interview on Busted Open Radio, Killer Kross discussed being concerned about his character direction prior to his WWE main roster debut, expressing his thoughts to management about his attire, and much more. Here are some of the highlights (via Wrestling Inc.):

Killer Kross on his program with Jeff Hardy on Raw: “I hadn’t even lost yet, so to put somebody over for me personally, that’s not a big deal. Even on my debut, I was like, ‘you know what, this company has been wonderful to me. Whatever they want I’ll do it, no problem.’ That’s the place I was coming from. To be able to work with Jeff, I’ve said it before, that’s an honor. I was just hoping it was going to be a long-term program. I knew Extreme Rules was coming around the corner so I was in the process of being given all this information. I was hoping it was going to be something long-term with Jeff.”

On being concerned about his character direction prior to his WWE main roster debut: “Showing up and not getting the vignettes as a total surprise, not letting anybody know weeks before that I was going to be coming. In the manner that we could have really optimized the tension for this character on NXT going over to Raw, I was concerned about that. Something felt off if I can be frank about that. Then when I got the outfit designs in an email. I just knew people were going to look at that and just roll their eyes and be up in arms about it.”

On expressing his thoughts to management about his attire: “I will say, I did at a point, I believe it was the second week of the outfit. I did speak with management, I did tell them, I said look, ‘I am saying this out of professionalism and respect. Based on the reactions from last week, which are measurable through social media and the live reaction as well. This is not being received well. ‘So, respectfully, I do believe we should attempt to change course with this before it’s too late. Or, we could attempt to develop some sort of narrative when I’m on television where we can attempt to connect what I was doing in NXT vs what I am doing here. Because people don’t understand what is going on.’ And just to paraphrase, I was just told to, ‘stay the course.’ Which I thought at the time was crazy. I did speak up, very early, but in a respectful manner.”