Killer Kross Returning to MLW At SuperFight

Killer Kross is set to make his MLW return this month at MLW SuperFight. MLW announced on this week’s MLW: Fusion that the WWE alumnus is making his return at the February 26th show, which will be an MLW: Fusion taping.

The updated lineup for the show is below:

* World Heavyweight Championship Match: Alex Hammerstone vs. Davey Richards

* National Openweight Championship Match: Alex Kane vs. Matt Cross vs. ACH vs. Calvin Tankman

* Stairway To Hell Match: Mads Krugger vs. Jacob Fatu

* Ricky “The Dragon” Steamboat, Ricky and Kerry Morton make MLW debuts

* Killer Kross returns to MLW

Also appearing: Jacob Fatu, Cesar Duran, 5150 (w/Konnan), Alicia Atout, Mads Krugger, Richard Holliday, Arez, EJ Nduka, Myron Reed, and TJP.