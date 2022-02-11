wrestling / News
Killer Kross Returning to MLW At SuperFight
Killer Kross is set to make his MLW return this month at MLW SuperFight. MLW announced on this week’s MLW: Fusion that the WWE alumnus is making his return at the February 26th show, which will be an MLW: Fusion taping.
The updated lineup for the show is below:
* World Heavyweight Championship Match: Alex Hammerstone vs. Davey Richards
* National Openweight Championship Match: Alex Kane vs. Matt Cross vs. ACH vs. Calvin Tankman
* Stairway To Hell Match: Mads Krugger vs. Jacob Fatu
* Ricky “The Dragon” Steamboat, Ricky and Kerry Morton make MLW debuts
* Killer Kross returns to MLW
Also appearing: Jacob Fatu, Cesar Duran, 5150 (w/Konnan), Alicia Atout, Mads Krugger, Richard Holliday, Arez, EJ Nduka, Myron Reed, and TJP.
Who is making a return to MLW at #Superfight? Find out now with the Superfight control center.#MLWFusion
▶️ https://t.co/rTwCwOi6MN pic.twitter.com/iIz1Zm02bW
— MLW SuperFight • Charlotte • 2/26 (@MLW) February 11, 2022
