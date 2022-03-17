wrestling / News

Killer Kross vs. Minoru Suzuki Officially Set For NJPW Lonestar Shootout

March 17, 2022 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
NJPW Lonestar Shootout Killer Kross Minoru Suzuki Image Credit: NJPW

Killer Kross’ match against Minoru Suzuki is now official for NJPW Lonestar Shootout. NJPW has confirmed that Kross’ challenge to Suzuki has been accepted for the show, which takes place on April 1st in Dallas, Texas.

The updated lineup for the show is below:

* Killer Kross vs. Minoru Suzuki
* Chris Dickinson vs. Tomohiro Ishii
* ‘Speedball’ Mike Bailey vs. Jay White
* Ren Narita vs. Rocky Romero
* David Finlay, Juice Robinson, Kevin Knight, & Daniel Garcia vs. Karl Fredericks, Clark Connors, Yuya Uemura, & Mascara Dorada

More Trending Stories

article topics :

Killer Kross, Minoru Suzuki, NJPW Lonestar Shootout, Jeremy Thomas

More Stories

loading