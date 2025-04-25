KiLynn King Suffered Injury While Rehabbing Knee Last Summer

KiLynn King has been out of action since February of last year due to injury, and she recently noted she suffered another injury while rehabbing. King posted to her Instagram to note that she suffered the second injury last summer.

King wrote:

“Vulnerable post:

Last summer I got hit w/ a second injury on top of my knee rehab. At the time, I didn’t have the heart or energy to talk about it..

It set me way back and led to multiple specialists telling me that I had to pull back in my training until I healed and could build my strength back up. Thankfully I’ve been able to stay active and keep my weight stable..

But despite consistently doing what I can at the gym 5 days a week, eating healthy w/ the occasional cheat day, my body has changed a lot and it was a hard pill to swallow. Especially when I was in the best shape of my life beforehand..

I’m not sharing this for pity of any kind, but more so as a public declaration for myself to remind me that IT’S OK! Life happens, but w/ time, patience and CONSISTENCY, I will get back to where I wanna be. I did it before and I WILL do it again..

I’ll be back.”