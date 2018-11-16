Impact News: King & The OGz Not Signed With Impact Wrestling, Update in Next Week’s TV, One Night Only PPV: BCW 25th Anniversary Debuts Tonight

– The OGz and Eddie Kingston did not work the last set of TVs. They are not signed to the company and there’s no word if or when they will return. Impact sources haven’t confirmed they are done with the company, but on last night’s Impact Wrestling. Konnan told LAX that they wouldn’te seeing them again.

– Impact will debut a new One Night Only PPV: BCW 25th Anniversary tonight on the GWN App. The show was taped October 6th in Windsor, Ontario, featuring Johnny Impact, Eddie Edwards, Sami Callihan, Matt Sydal, Eli Drake, Kiera Hogan, Scarlett Bordeaux, Moose, Petey Williams, Kongo Kong, Tommy Dreamer, D’Lo Brown, Chris Sabin and Johnny Swinger.

– Next week’s Thanksgiving night edition of Impact Wrestling will be headlined by The 2nd Annual Eli Drake Gravy Train Turkey Trot, a ten man tag with the loser being forced to wear a Turkey Suit.

