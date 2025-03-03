Kip Sabian Considered Paying Tribute to Scott Hall Via His Nickname

Kip Sabian considered Scott Hall a mentor to him and says he considered using his nickname to pay tribute to the late star. Sabian said during a Highspots Superstore virtual signing that he thought about calling himself the “Superbad Guy” on homage to Hall, noting that he learned a lot from the WWE Hall of Famer.

“There was a period in time where I was gonna go as the Superbad Guy as a Scott Hall nod, if you didn’t guess by the gear or everything else,” Sabian said (per Fightful). “Let’s be honest here, we got the drip here, which is a Scott Hall nod, which I’ve been doing for so many years. Then there’s the toothpick here, which is another Scott Hall nod.”

He continued, “I only started growing my body hair out because it was a joke between me and my friends that I was gonna be Scott Hall in our little group, so I grew it out and then decided I liked it. He mentored me for quite a while. Before I started doing [the drip], I asked him if he minded and he [gave me permission]. It was great.”

Hall passed away in 2022.