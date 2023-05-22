Kip Sabian On Why He And Penelope Ford Rushed Their Wedding

In an interview with Sappenin (via Fightful), Kip Sabian spoke about why he and Penelope Ford rushed to get married in real life before they were eventually married on AEW Dynamite.

He said: “We got engaged, and then the idea was pitched to us, ‘Do you guys want to do a wrestling wedding?’ ‘Yeah, sounds great.’ As a wrestler, as soon as you’re presented with TV time, you’re probably going to want to take the TV time. We thought we would have plenty of time to get married, but the timeline of the wrestling wedding got shot up. Don’t know of the reason why, but I guess there were changes in plans for stuff down the line, so they had to move it sooner. I’m pretty sure we had maybe three to four weeks to put together the wrestling wedding. I’m very big on bad luck and omens. I didn’t want to get pretend married before we got really married because, to me, it could be a bad omen for our real marriage. We had to rush to get that done. We didn’t want a big wedding anyway, we wanted to put our money into our house as opposed to our wedding. We did a courthouse wedding, but that was almost canceled. That was two days or the day before we got married before the TV wedding. That was almost canceled because there was a snowstorm. The night before we got married, they called us up and said, ‘hey, we can’t do it, the roads aren’t clear.’ We’re panicking. The next morning, we get a call, ‘If you get here within an hour, we can do it.’ We rushed to get ready, we let our family know, we rushed through the snow to the courthouse to do it. Two days later, we got pretend married and [Penelope] nearly broke her face on the cake because it was so hard.”