wrestling / News
Knockouts Battle Royale & More Set For Next Week’s TNA Impact
June 19, 2025 | Posted by
TNA has announced a Knockouts Battle Royale and more for next week’s episode of Impact. TNA announced the following on tonight’s show for next week’s episode, which airs Thursday night on AXS TV and TNA+:
* Street Fight: Mike Santana vs. AJ Francis
* TNA Knockouts #1 Contender’s Battle Royale: Competitors TBA
* Call to Arms Match: Mustafa Ali vs. John Skyler
* The Hardys vs. The Northern Armory
* Joe Hendry appears
THURSDAY on @AXSTV in the U.S., @Sportsnet 360 in Canada, and TNA+ worldwide — it’s an ALL-NEW #TNAiMPACT! pic.twitter.com/d75QxxTyEE
— TNA Wrestling (@ThisIsTNA) June 20, 2025
More Trending Stories
- Brody King Gains Mainstream Media Attention After Wearing Abolish ICE Shirt on AEW Grand Slam Mexico
- Many Believe That Vince McMahon Will Eventually Return to Pro Wrestling
- Rachael Ellering Says There Was a ‘Divide’ In NXT Locker Room in 2019, Enjoys What She Has In AEW/ROH
- Fan Tried To Attack MJF At Hotel Following Last Night’s AEW Grand Slam Mexico