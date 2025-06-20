Knockouts Battle Royale & More Set For Next Week’s TNA Impact

TNA has announced a Knockouts Battle Royale and more for next week’s episode of Impact. TNA announced the following on tonight’s show for next week’s episode, which airs Thursday night on AXS TV and TNA+:

* Street Fight: Mike Santana vs. AJ Francis

* TNA Knockouts #1 Contender’s Battle Royale: Competitors TBA

* Call to Arms Match: Mustafa Ali vs. John Skyler

* The Hardys vs. The Northern Armory

* Joe Hendry appears