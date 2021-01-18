Knockouts Tag Match Set For This Week’s Impact

A second new match has been announced for this week’s Impact Wrestling, with Knockouts set for tag team action. Impact has announced that Jordynne Grace and Jazz will team up again, this time to face Kimber Lee and Susan (the former Su Yung/Susie).

The announcement reads:

“Knockouts tag team action takes center stage this Tuesday as Kimber Lee and Susan battle Jordynne Grace and Jazz on IMPACT! We still don’t know much about Susan, other than the fact that she’s aligned herself with the reigning Knockouts Champion Deonna Purrazzo who was successful in defending her title against Taya Valkyrie at Hard To Kill. With Fire ‘N Flava also becoming new Knockouts Tag Team Champions at the event, every win matters in the Knockouts tag team division!”

The announcement follows the reveal earlier today that Eric Young will face Rhino on this week’s show. Impact Wrestling airs Tuesday night on AXS TV and Twitch.