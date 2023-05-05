Knockouts Tag Title Match & More Set For Next Week’s Impact Wrestling

Impact Wrestling has announced a Knockouts Tag Team Championship match and more for next week’s show. The following matches are set for the episode, which airs next Thursday on AXS TV and Impact Insiders:

* IMPACT Knockouts Tag Team Championship Match: The Coven vs. Deonna Purrazzo & Jordynne Grace

* Impact World Championship Match: Steve Maclin vs. Rhino

* Nick Aldis vs. Sheldon Jean

* Killer Kelly vs. Masha Slamovich