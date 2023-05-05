wrestling / News
Knockouts Tag Title Match & More Set For Next Week’s Impact Wrestling
May 4, 2023 | Posted by
Impact Wrestling has announced a Knockouts Tag Team Championship match and more for next week’s show. The following matches are set for the episode, which airs next Thursday on AXS TV and Impact Insiders:
* IMPACT Knockouts Tag Team Championship Match: The Coven vs. Deonna Purrazzo & Jordynne Grace
* Impact World Championship Match: Steve Maclin vs. Rhino
* Nick Aldis vs. Sheldon Jean
* Killer Kelly vs. Masha Slamovich
NEXT WEEK on #IMPACTonAXSTV!
– @RealNickAldis vs @SheldonJean_
– @mashaslamovich vs @Kelly_WP
– @SteveMaclin vs #Rhino
– @RealTaylorWilde & @KiLynnKing vs @JordynneGrace & @DeonnaPurrazzo pic.twitter.com/JtMaudn8o7
— IMPACT (@IMPACTWRESTLING) May 5, 2023
