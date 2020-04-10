wrestling / News
WWE News: Kofi Kingston On Going Vegan, How Alexa Bliss Is Like Final Fantasy VII’s Tifa Lockhart
April 10, 2020 | Posted by
– Muscle & Fitness has posted a new interview of Kofi Kingston in which he talks about going vegan. You can see the full video, which promotes the new Netflix film The Main Event, below:
– The latest UpUpDownDown video has Alexa Bliss explaining how she’s like Tifa from Final Fantasy VII in honor of the game’s just-released remake:
