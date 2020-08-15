Kofi Kingston Credits John Morrison For Inspiring His Royal Rumble Saves, How He Plans the Spots

On the latest episode of Table Talk, Kofi Kingston was the guest and discussed his Royal Rumble saves. Kingston has become known for his innovative moves for saving himself from elimination, but he gives credit to John Morrison for being the first to do so. He also talked about how they’re really team effort and discussed how he plans the spots and doesn’t put too much pressure on himself to come up with something year after year.

Highlights from the discussion and the full video are below:

On who inspired his Royal Rumble saves: “You know, for me, so John Morrison who was the one. I always give him credit because he’s the one who got like knocked off the barricade and then Spider-Manned, like spider monkeyed on the barricade and came back on. But then the year after that, he wasn’t with the company anymore so I was like, ‘Oooh, I mean, somebody’s gonna do something like that, maybe I’ll do it. I mean, I’ll take it, I’ll do that spot.’ So I then did the headstand. And again, this is a situation where I get a lot of credit for these. But everybody else that’s involved has to do their part. Otherwise, I can’t. Like, if Miz throws my feet too far I fall over, I cant do the headstand. If Matt Bloom — ‘Trainer for NXT’ is his official name now — doesn’t catch me on his back and he throws me on into the table. If he doesn’t do his job, I don’t get the credit, you know what I’m saying? If I get thrown into The Rosebuds and they all drop me then they don’t do their job and I don’t get the credit.”

On how he plans the spots: “As far as coming up with a spot, I don’t ever put the pressure on myself to do it. It usually comes to me like a week before, maybe a little bit less. And usually, so I used to have Hornswoggle, we used to room together. That’s a whole other podcast, you know what I’m saying? But we would always go back and forth and he would kind get me a little bit of ideas. And all of a sudden, we’d come up with something. But yeah, I don’t really put pressure on myself to feel like if I don’t come up with one, then I just won’t. So it’ll be what it is.”

