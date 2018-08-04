Kofi Kingston Reveals the Best Part of Being a WWE Superstar, Discusses Following Your Dreams

– The Orlando Sentinel recently interviewed WWE Superstar Kofi Kingston. Below are some highlights.

Kofi Kingston on walking into the Chaotic Wrestling training facility in 2005: “As soon as I walked in, I looked at those two rings right there and I knew this was where I was supposed to be. That gym has a very particular essence, and I’m getting goosebumps just thinking about it right now. …It was an epiphany moment. I knew I was going to give it my all and I knew it was going to work out.”

Kofi Kingston on following your dreams: “When you’re a kid, people always tell you you can be whatever you want to be. When you get to be an adult, you want to do something that’s out of the box like being a WWE superstar, everybody either laughs at you or looks at you funny. … I always tell people, if you have a dream, you owe it to yourself to at least try it. If it happens, it’s the best thing in the world and nothing can replace it. And if it doesn’t, you can go back to whatever you were doing before. But I ended up with the greatest job in the world.”

Kofi Kingston on the best part of being a WWE Superstar: “I’m just a guy. I happen to be on TV, which causes a lot of kids and even some adults to look up to me. … To see a child smiling because he met me is awesome, because who knows what it might inspire? It might inspire him to do something he didn’t think he was going to do, to become a wrestler or become a doctor or whatever he wants. To be able to put a smile on somebody’s face or bring joy to somebody’s life is probably the best part of being a WWE superstar to me.”