Konnan Taking Part In Q&A Tomorrow Night On Twitter

Konnan has announced that he will take part in his first Twitter Space AMA tomorrow night for Terra Virtua and Masked Republic. It happens 5:30 PM PT/8:30 PM ET. Here’s a press release:

Konnan™ & The Lucha Masks™ – Twitter Spaces AMA Tuesday 5:30 PM PT

Konnan will take part in his first ever live Twitter Spaces AMA (Ask Me Anything) on Tuesday night, March 22 at 5:30 PM PT/6:30 PM MEX/8:30 PM ET.

Fans from all over the world can join and participate – and as everyone should know by now Konnan always keeps it 100 (so listener discretion is advised as it will be uncensored).

The AMA is being done in conjunction with Terra Virtua and Masked Republic’s project The Lucha Masks.

The Lucha Masks is a digital collectible project providing not only exclusive art by top lucha libre mask designer Oscar Garcia Jimenez a.k.a. Oscar Shock (designer for Rey Mysterio, Penta Zero M, Rey Fenix, Black Taurus, Drago and dozens more), but unique utility beyond the art from both Terra Virtua and Masked Republic.

From Terra Virtua, owning a Lucha Masks collectible is your key to enter their forthcoming Metaverse Wrestling Federation™.

From Masked Republic, owning a Lucha Mask will serve as a membership card to Club Masked Republic which will come with both digital and real world benefits including an exclusive limited edition Lucha Masks art print signed by Psychosis for Club members who attend Expo Lucha Philadelphia and discounts at retailers including Los Angeles’ The Mighty Luchador.

The Lucha Masks has been revealing the superstar luchadores who are part of this groundbreaking project on their Discord channel which is free to join at Discord.gg/theluchamasks.

Already announced have been Konnan, Psychosis, Ultimo Dragon and Juventud Guerrera. More than a dozen more luchador announcements will be made in the days leading up to the collectibles launch on April 10 at TerraVirtua.io.

Terra Virtua currently creates digital collectibles for major film studios including Paramount and Legendary Pictures, sports leagues across the globe and publishers including Dynamite Comics (The Boys, Vampirella, Red Sonja)

To set a Twitter reminder to take part in the AMA: https://twitter.com/i/spaces/1zqKVBbdDPYKB?s=20

To follow The Lucha Masks project on Twitter: https://twitter.com/TheLuchamasks