Konnan Says WCW Originally Wanted Him to Face Hulk Hogan

Konnan says that he was originally brought into WCW for matches with Hulk Hogan, and recently talked about his run there being derailed. Konnan was a guest on Wrestling Observer Radio and during the discussion he talked about his time in WCW and how Eric Bischoff didn’t really understand what to do with him.

“Eric had a lot of cultural ignorance and I didn’t know how to wrestle the style,” Konnan said (per Wrestling Inc). We get along, but [Bischoff] never gave me that respect because he didn’t follow lucha libre. He was basically talked into bringing me in by Kevin Sullivan. They originally wanted me to wrestle Hogan and we were going to have one match in the United States and one match in Mexico. They actually gave me the US Championship really quick against One Man Gang, who was very difficult to work with because he didn’t want to do the job.”

He continued, “But I was a big problem because they assumed that I knew American wrestling… I had to deprogram myself to learn the American style and I think they gave up on me instead of pushing me to the moon really quick.”