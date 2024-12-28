Konnan Thinks Will Ospreay Is Losing Too Many Matches As Of Late

Konnan believes that Will Ospreay needs to be doing the job less often in his AEW work. Ospreay had a bit of a losing streak before the Continental Classic tournament when he lost to Kyle Fletcher at successive PPVs in WrestleDream and Full Gear, and was also on the losing end of an eight-man tag team match in late November. Konnan weighed in on Ospreay’s losses on a recent episode of Keepin It 100 after Ospreay lost to Darby Allin in a tournament match on Dynamite last week, suggesting that Ospreay might lose some of his aura with the number of losses he’s taken.

“He does way too many jobs,” Konnan said (per Wrestling Inc). “I have no problem [with] him doing it to Darby because Darby should be positioned as one of the top guys, but he does too many jobs for a top guy. If you think he’s Teflon after a while, he won’t be.”

Despite a few losses, Ospreay made it to the semifinals of the Continental Classic and will face Fletcher again in the semis at tonight’s Worlds End.