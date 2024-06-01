wrestling / News

Konosuke Takeshita Earns Spot In AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door TNT Title Match On Rampage

May 31, 2024 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Konosuke Takeshita AEW Rampage 5-31-24 Image Credit: AEW

Konosuke Takeshita punched his ticket to AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door, earning a spot in the TNT Championship match on Rampage. Takeshita defeated Penta El Zero Miedo on Friday’s show to win a berth in the ladder match at Forbidden Door, which will see the crowning of a new TNT Champion after an injured Adam Copeland was stripped of the title on Dynamite.

Takeshita will face a number of other competitors in the match, with the remaining qualifiers set to take place in the coming weeks. AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door takes place on June 30th and airs live on PPV.

More Trending Stories

article topics :

AEW Rampage, AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door III, Konosuke Takeshita, Jeremy Thomas

More Stories

loading