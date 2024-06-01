wrestling / News
Konosuke Takeshita Earns Spot In AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door TNT Title Match On Rampage
Konosuke Takeshita punched his ticket to AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door, earning a spot in the TNT Championship match on Rampage. Takeshita defeated Penta El Zero Miedo on Friday’s show to win a berth in the ladder match at Forbidden Door, which will see the crowning of a new TNT Champion after an injured Adam Copeland was stripped of the title on Dynamite.
Takeshita will face a number of other competitors in the match, with the remaining qualifiers set to take place in the coming weeks. AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door takes place on June 30th and airs live on PPV.
@TakeSoup's momentum swings the way of @PENTAELZEROM
in this TNT Title Qualifier on #AEWRampage!
— AEW on TV (@AEWonTV) May 31, 2024
@Takesoup earns the win and moves on to Forbidden Door!
— AEW on TV (@AEWonTV) May 31, 2024
