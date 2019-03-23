Various News: Kota Ibushi Headed To NJPW Royal Quest, Photo of Kenny Omega At C2E2

– New Japan Pro Wrestling has announced that Kota Ibushi will be featured at their Royal Quest event in London on August 31. He joins a list that includes Tetsuya Naito, Kazuchika Okada, Hiroshi Tanahashi, Will Ospreay and Zack Sabre Jr.

⭐️Guess who's coming to Royal Quest? ⭐️ The Golden star is making his way to London in August, will you be there? Make sure to get your tickets before they all sell out!👀 Gigantic: https://t.co/cfcug32tVa See Tickets: https://t.co/PMhKdq4wZu #njpw #njpwroyalquest pic.twitter.com/ai5ZgevwwM — NJPW Global (@njpwglobal) March 23, 2019

– Kenny Omega posted a photo of himself at C2E2, which he’s attending with the Young Bucks on behalf of AEW.