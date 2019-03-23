wrestling / News

Various News: Kota Ibushi Headed To NJPW Royal Quest, Photo of Kenny Omega At C2E2

March 23, 2019 | Posted by Joseph Lee
Kota Ibushi NJPW

– New Japan Pro Wrestling has announced that Kota Ibushi will be featured at their Royal Quest event in London on August 31. He joins a list that includes Tetsuya Naito, Kazuchika Okada, Hiroshi Tanahashi, Will Ospreay and Zack Sabre Jr.

– Kenny Omega posted a photo of himself at C2E2, which he’s attending with the Young Bucks on behalf of AEW.

Kenny Omega, Kota Ibushi

