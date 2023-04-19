Kota Ibushi Says He Hopes To Contact Tony Khan Soon, Comments On Recent In-Ring Return

In an interview with Dark Puroresu Flowsion, Kota Ibushi said he’s talked with Kenny Omega and hopes to get in contact with Tony Khan soon.

He said: “Recently, Kenny and I have been talking about things other than games. For example, are your knees okay? Or is your shoulder okay? Also I hope to be in contact with Tony soon.”

Meanwhile, on his vlog (via Fightful, Ibushi spoke about his recent in-ring return for GCW Bloodsport and Joey Janela’s Spring Break.

He added: “Honestly, was that really my return match? The first day felt like a sparring match in a Wrestling dojo. A shoot-style match, you could say. That’s how it felt like. The fans enjoyed themselves, but I didn’t have that sensation on my end. That’s why the first day didn’t feel like my return. It only hit me when I went backstage. ‘Oh, I’m finally back. But there is also a match tomorrow. I know it will come tomorrow. So I’ll prepare for tomorrow,’ and turned my mental switch. I felt overjoyed after my second match. This one really felt like I made my return. A wrestling match with a proper 3 count. Those kinds of cheers. The cheers when something is reversed or the cheers when you kick out at one. This is Pro Wrestling. I felt like I was doing Pro Wrestling. That sensation I felt that I finally return to Pro Wrestling only set in on the second day. That was it. I did Wrestling. In a sense, I’m active on the forefront again. I could still perform and stamina wasn’t an issue. I didn’t feel like I was going to lose either. Sure, I felt like I had some lost time, but nothing bad happened nor any mistakes.”