Kota Ibushi vs. Kazuchika Okada & More Set For Next Week’s AEW Dynamite

June 25, 2025 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
AEW Dynamite 7-2-25 Image Credit: AEW

AEW has announced Kota Ibushi vs. Kazuchika Okada and a TBS Championship match for next week’s episode of Dynamite. You can see the lineup below for next week’s 300th episode of the show, which airs Wednesday night on TBS:

* TBS Championship Match: Mercedes Mone vs. Mina Shirakawa
* Kota Ibushi vs. Kazuchika Okada

