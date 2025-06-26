wrestling / News
Kota Ibushi vs. Kazuchika Okada & More Set For Next Week’s AEW Dynamite
June 25, 2025 | Posted by
AEW has announced Kota Ibushi vs. Kazuchika Okada and a TBS Championship match for next week’s episode of Dynamite. You can see the lineup below for next week’s 300th episode of the show, which airs Wednesday night on TBS:
* TBS Championship Match: Mercedes Mone vs. Mina Shirakawa
* Kota Ibushi vs. Kazuchika Okada
